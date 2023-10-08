The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to Andalusia for their final La Liga game before the international brek as they meet struggling Granada, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 3. Alejandro Balde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 14. João Félix, 27. Lamine Yamal, 37. Pau Víctor, 38. Marc Guiu

Barça have lost yet another key player to injury as Robert Lewandowski will miss at least a month with an ankle injury suffered in the Champions League win away to Porto, and the Pole joins Raphinha (hamstring), Pedri (thigh) and Frenkie de Jong on the absentee list for this one. The lack of numbers in attack means a call-up for two exciting Barça Atlètic prospects in winger Pau Víctor and striker Marc Guiu, who could even see some action in the second half depending on how the game goes.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Fermín, Romeu, Gavi; Yamal, Ferran, Félix

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!