WELCOME TO THE ESTÁDIO NUEVO LOS CÁRMENES!!! The cozy home of Granada in beautiful Andalusia is the site of the final La Liga game before the international break between the hosts and champions Barcelona, who come into this one looking to remain unbeaten this season and needing a victory to keep pace with the leaders at the top of the table. But it won’t be easy against a physical, aggressive Granada side that will take the fight to Barça, and this should be another battle for the Catalans. This will be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow nd comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 9

Date/Time: Sunday, October 8, 2023, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes, Granada, Andalusia, Spain

Referee: César Soto Grado

VAR: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Viaplay Sports 2 (UK), Not Available (Spain, Canada), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

