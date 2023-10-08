The FC Barcelona squad for the trip to Granada - FC Barcelona

All set for the game away at Granada on Sunday after coach Xavi Hernández named his squad for the final fixture prior to the break for international matches. The 9pm CEST kick off in the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium offers Barça a chance to keep pace with leaders Real Madrid at the top of the table.

The lowdown on Granada CF - FC Barcelona

On Sunday at 9pm CEST, FC Barcelona will be looking to continue their strong start to the 2023/24 season with a game away to Granada. Time to check in on the red-and-whites…

Xavi: 'Winning more important than topping the league' - FC Barcelona

With several injuries to contend with, the FC Barcelona coach discusses Sunday's visit to a club that has taken points out of the last three league meetings

Who is Barca's Marc Guiu? A goalscorer in the shadows - SPORT

A regular in Spain's youth teams, Marc Guiu is an unusual centre-forward in Barça's youth teams. We are not dealing with the classic mobile striker with a tendency to drop to the flanks or down to the centre of the pitch.

The number that Atletico Madrid want from Barca for Joao Felix - SPORT

Joao Félix said in mid-July, when the market was just beginning to boil over: "I would love to play for Barça. It has always been my first choice and I would love to join Barça. It has always been my wish since I was a kid. If that happens, it would be a dream come true for me," he said, breaking the deadlock and practically forcing Atlético to loan the player to the Blaugrana.

Xavi on Barça demands: Anyone who says otherwise has never been at the club - SPORT

Xavi Hernández is convinced that Barcelona is the most difficult club in the world. He has said it on several occasions, but this Saturday the Barça coach went a little further. In response to a question about Frenkie de Jong, he made a reflection on the 'famous' Barça environment.

Barça boss Xavi Hernández: De Jong is one of the best in the world - SPORT

Xavi Hernández has defended, defends and will defend the figure of Frenkie de Jong. He is very clear about it. For him, the Dutch midfielder is one of the best players in the world. In a press conference, he defended him once again to the hilt. Asked why Frenkie has been criticised so much since his arrival at Barcelona, Xavi did not hesitate.

Barça upset by De la Fuente's 'Maradona, Messi, Lamine Yamal' comments - SPORT

Barcelona are upset with Luis de la Fuente. While Barça are trying to take care of Lamine Yamal in both sporting and media terms, the Spanish coach made statements on Friday regarding the young talent that have not gone down well with the Catalan club. They understand that there was no bad faith, but they consider the national coach's discourse to be erroneous.