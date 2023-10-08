Another injury! Jules Kounde forced off for Barcelona against Granada

Barcelona suffered yet another injury problem on Sunday when Jules Kounde was forced out of the team’s La Liga clash against Granda.

Kounde had started at center-back for the match, alongside Andreas Christensen, with Alejandro Balde and Joao Cancelo completing the back four.

However, the France international hobbled off a few minutes before half-time after sustaining what seemed to be a knee injury when Gavi was knocked over and seemed to land on him.

Kounde was spotted angrily pounding the turf just before he went off as his frustrations boiled over on what was a tough night for the Frenchman.

Granada had earlier scored twice, through Bryan Zaragova, to give the hosts a 2-0 lead and leave Barca with a mountain to climb.

Ronald Araujo took over from Kounde who joins Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Pedri on the injured list.

Kounde had been called up to the France squad over the international break for a Euro qualifier against Netherlands and a friendly versus Scotland but now now withdraw.