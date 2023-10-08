 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona’s wonderkid Lamine Yamal becomes La Liga’s youngest ever goalscorer

More history for the teenager

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
Granada CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal made more history on Sunday night against Granada when he scored his first goal for the senior side to become La Liga’s youngest ever goalscorer.

The 16-year-old struck just before half-time and won’t score many easier goals in his entire career you suspect.

Lamine Yamal tapped home completely unmarked at the far post after a ball in from Joao Felix to open his account at the tender age of 16 years and 87 days.

He beats the record previously held by Fabrice Olinga when he scored for Malaga against Celta.

Sunday’s game was Lamine’s last chance to break the record, due to the international break, and it’s his second of the season for club and country.

The Barcelona starlet had earlier opened his account while on Spain duty, becoming La Roja’s youngest goalscorer in the process.

Congratulations to Lamine Yamal!

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes