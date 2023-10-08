Barcelona’s wonderkid Lamine Yamal becomes La Liga’s youngest ever goalscorer

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal made more history on Sunday night against Granada when he scored his first goal for the senior side to become La Liga’s youngest ever goalscorer.

The 16-year-old struck just before half-time and won’t score many easier goals in his entire career you suspect.

Lamine Yamal tapped home completely unmarked at the far post after a ball in from Joao Felix to open his account at the tender age of 16 years and 87 days.

He beats the record previously held by Fabrice Olinga when he scored for Malaga against Celta.

1 - @FCBarcelona player Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to score in a @LaLiga match in the history of the competition at 16 years and 87 days, surpassing Fabrice Olinga (16a 98d). Historic. pic.twitter.com/9BWsda45Zc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 8, 2023

Sunday’s game was Lamine’s last chance to break the record, due to the international break, and it’s his second of the season for club and country.

The Barcelona starlet had earlier opened his account while on Spain duty, becoming La Roja’s youngest goalscorer in the process.

Congratulations to Lamine Yamal!