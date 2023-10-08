Sergi Roberto: Barcelona not happy with a point against Granada

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto admitted his team weren’t happy with just a point against Granada on Sunday in La Liga.

The visitors came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Los Carmenes and thought they’d won it late on when Joao Felix nodded home only to see if disallowed for offside.

The result means Barcelona remain unbeaten in La Liga but that’s of little comfort to Roberto.

“No we only value victories, we wanted three points, but we didn’t get them. We were 2-0 down, we knew we had to be careful, we couldn’t lose possession. They are so quick on the transitions, and the counter-attacks with Zaragoza,” he said. “Today we conceded very early, we knew that Granada would pressurise us in the midfield, just like Porto did, we knew we needed to be careful but we fought til the end. “It’s a shame we didn’t get the winner at the end. We knew there are things to improve, even if we’d won, we need to stop conceding so many goals. I’m happy the team fought hard until the very end.”

La Liga now pauses for the international break, with Barcelona in third place in the table and three points behind leaders Real Madrid.