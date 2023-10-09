Barcelona need more than fighting spirit to earn top spot in La Liga

Far be it for me to be a conspiracy theorist, but there’s no way on this earth Ferran was interfering with play when Joao Felix headed Barcelona ahead in injury time at Granada.

However, did the Catalans deserve the win over the 90 minutes? That’s difficult to answer.

Chance after chance came their way but they just weren’t clinical enough in the big moments. How ironic that this would’ve been a game where Robert Lewandowski would’ve had a hatful thanks to his striker’s instinct.

Credit to Granada for coming out of the blocks quicker than Usain Bolt and putting Barca immediately on the back foot. Credit too to Xavi’s XI for getting back into the game.

Perhaps in truth, no side deserved to win on the night and the draw was the fairest result - though wasn’t it a delight to see Lamine Yamal on the scoresheet...

Personally, I’m just left with the feeling that despite having the lion’s share of possession and chance creation, most of the time we didn’t really have any conviction in our final ball or shot on goal.

It’s all very well showing spirit, desire and will to win, but frankly that’s a pre-requisite for any player that pulls on the shirt.

What sets Barcelona apart is their sharp, swift and clever interplay. We saw some of it on Sunday night, but not enough against a team that’s down near the foot of the table.

Paco Lopez certainly knows how to get the best out of a team playing the Blaugranes, though man for man, Barcelona were clearly superior, and that’s the worrying issue moving forward.

The squad has players that can win games on their own, and certainly collectively, and yet there wasn’t much in the way of inventiveness or guile against Granada.

The predictable nature made for a relatively unexciting watch, and since when have Barca been boring?!

Jules Kounde adding to the injury list is some bad news the club could’ve done without too and, to counterbalance the argument, a full-strength Barca might well have put this one to bed long before the end.

Though a point doesn’t really do Barcelona any favours, considering the fact that they were 2-0 down at one point from Granada’s only two shots on goal, they have to be happy with a point.

The international break comes at the perfect time too, as it gives Xavi and the majority of the squad ample time to work on honing the necessary areas of the game that Barca need to improve - particularly ahead of their most important week of the season once league commitments return.