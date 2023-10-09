Xavi questions decision to disallow Joao Felix goal as Barcelona draw with Granada

Barcelona coach Xavi felt his side deserved all three points against Granada after seeing his team held to a 2-2 draw on Sunday night.

The visitors had to come back from 2-0 down to secure a point after a Bryan Zaragoza brace had put them in all sorts of trouble.

However, goals from Lamine Yamal and Sergi Roberto rescued a point to preserve Barca’s unbeaten start to the season.

Here’s what the coach made of it all:

“I think we dominated the game practically in its entirety. We have had chances and we deserved more but due to our mistakes...we cannot go out on the field like that,” he said. “We had talked about their danger. We had to fight back and, from there, the team has been patient, has dominated and in the end we deserved the victory but we took a point that for us is insufficient.”

Xavi also spoke about Barcelona’s late disallowed goal. Joao Felix nodded home at the far post but the goal was disallowed for an offside by Ferran Torres.

“Just as the referee can rule out João Felix’s goal, he can also give it,” he said. “I think Torres doesn’t interfere, whether Ferran jumps or not, the ball goes to the same place. Who is he interfering with?”

There’s no doubt it’s a controversial call in what was a wild match. Barca remain unbeaten but head into the international break three points off the table and behind Madrid and Girona in the table.