Lamine Yamal emerges as another injury concern for Barcelona after Granada draw

Lamine Yamal may just have added to Barcelona’s injury problems after Sunday’s La Liga draw with Granada.

The teenager made history during the match, scoring his first goal to become La Liga’s youngest ever goalscrer.

However, Xavi admitted after the match that Lamine was suffering from some minor discomfort which was why he was replaced in the second half.

It’s also being reported that the teenager will now undergo tests tomorrow to determine where he’ll join up with the Spain squad.

Lamine is one of four Barcelona players in Luis de la Fuente’s squad for Euro qualifiers against Scotland and Norway over the international break.

Barca will be hoping he’s fit but you suspect it wouldn’t break their hearts if he was to pull out of international duty and take a break after a busy few weeks.

The teenager has featured in all of Barcelona’s La Liga matches so far this season, starting five of those games, and has also played in both Champions League outings.