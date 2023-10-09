Granada 2-2 FC Barcelona: Another epic fightback - FC Barcelona

On a weekend where Real Madrid and Girona had both won, it was more essential than ever for Barça to come home from Andalusia with three points as well. But it didn’t happen, and an event-filled encounter ended 2-2.

Lamine Yamal became the youngest goalscorer of all time in La Liga thanks to his goal in first half injury time at Granada on Sunday. Aged just 16 years and 87 days, he has beaten the record held by Fabrice Olinga of Malaga that one would have imagined would survive for decades. It came in the nick of time, for Yamal only had 11 days to break the record and with an international break coming up, this was his last chance to do it.

Barça came close to coming from 2-0 down to take all three points but, in the end, had to settle for a draw against Granada that many would have signed for with ten minutes to go. However, Joao Felix did put the ball in the net, but it did not make it onto the scoreboard.

Xavi Hernández expressed his frustration after the draw in Granada. "We deserved more; we had patience, we dominated... We take away an insufficient point," the coach said.

Barcelona's luck is out at the moment when it comes to injuries. In addition to the many fitness problems Xavi is having this season, Jules Koundé was unable to finish the first half at Granada. The centre-back asked to come off two minutes before half-time.