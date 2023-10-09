Barcelona confirm Jules Kounde out with knee injury

Barcelona have offered an update on Jules Kounde’s fitness after the Frenchman was forced out of Sunday’s draw against Granada in La Liga.

Kounde had to be replaced in the first half after sustaining a knee injury, and Barcelona have confirmed he’s out of action.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“Tests this Monday morning have revealed that Jules Kounde has sprained the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee, and the French defender will be unable to play until the injury heals. This also means he will miss out on playing for his country during the international break.”

The news will be a blow to Barcelona as Kounde has enjoyed a superb start to the season and becomes the latest key player sidelined for the Catalan giants.

Early reports suggest he could be out for around five weeks, meaning he’s another player who could miss the next El Clasico with Real Madrid at the end of the month.