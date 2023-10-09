Barcelona offer injury update on Lamine Yamal after Granada draw

Barcelona have offered an update on Lamine Yamal’s fitness after the teenager was taken off in the second half of Sunday’s draw with Granada.

Yamal had earlier made history during the match by scoring his first goal for the club, and becoming the youngest player to net in La Liga, but was replaced after feeling some discomfort.

Barcelona have now diganosed the problem as a hip flexor problem but say he will meet up with the Spain squad for Euro qualifiers against Norway and Scotland.

“Tests carried out on the first team player Lamine Yamal show that he has an injury to the iliopsoas muscle in his left leg,” read a club statement. “He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return. The player will be joining the Spanish national team this week, where he will also undergo tests conducted by the RFEF medical services.”

The Catalans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on Yamal as they won’t want to lose any more players to injury.

Jules Kounde has become the latest player to be sidelined, joining Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Pedri in the treatment room.