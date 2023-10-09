WATCH: Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal spotted limping as he heads off to meet Spain squad

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has been spotted limping as he joins up for international duty with the Spain national team.

The teenager picked up an injury in Sunday’s draw with Granada. Barca have confirmed he’s out with a hip flexor issue but that he will link up with Spain and be checked over.

Lamine Yamal was then spotted on his way to meeting up with the Spain squad, and there’s no doubt that he’s limping slightly as he makes his way through the airport.

✈️ Lamine Yamal ya está de camino a Madrid para hacerse las pruebas médicas con la Selección Española.



Ahí se decidirá si el jugador se queda o regresa a Barcelona. Será la Federación quien decida.



Llega al aeropuerto notablemente renqueante de su lesión en el psoas.… pic.twitter.com/uEQljZ5l2u — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) October 9, 2023

All of which makes you wonder why Lamine Yamal is heading off to potentially play more football when a rest would surely be a far better option.

The teenager has already made 11 appearances for the Barcelona first team this season as well as playing in two qualifiers for Spain last month.

Xavi has said he wants to be really careful with Lamine in a bid to avoid burnout, but there appears to be no let up so far for the Barca wonderkid.