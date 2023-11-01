FC Barcelona: The team with the most Ballon d'Or winners - FC Barcelona

Aitana Bonmatí has added her name to the glittering list of blaugrana Ballon d'Or winners. The club already held the all-time record, which has now been extended to fifteen in the men's and women's categories combined.

Future Spotify Camp Nou to have a memorial for FC Barcelona fans - FC Barcelona

With a columbarium capable of holding 26,600 urns and an 180 square metre area for commemorative plaques, the Memorial FC Barcelona is a space designed to pay tribute to blaugrana fans

FC Barcelona honours Aitana Bonmatí with surprise mural in her hometown - FC Barcelona

On Monday night, Barça midfielder Aitana Bonmatí was honoured with the biggest individual prize in football, the Ballon d'Or presented by France Football.

Girona eyeing up signing of under-fire Barcelona star in 2024 - Football España

Oriol Romeu joined Barcelona from Girona during the summer as a short-term fix to their pivot problems, which were created following Sergio Busquets’ decision to leave the club in order to join Lionel Messi and co. at Inter Miami.

Catalan police set to act as La Liga report multiple examples of racist abuse aimed at Vinicius Junior during El Clasico - Football España

MD have reported that La Liga’s investigation has concluded, and they have passed on evidence from “multiple episodes” to the Catalan police, also known as the Mossos. The report says that this evidence included multiple photos, which are said to prove that racist behaviour took place during El Clasico.

Lionel Messi calls out Barcelona journalist for lying after claims of Joan Laporta meeting at Ballon d'Or ceremony - Football España

On Monday night, Lionel Messi won a record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or, beating out the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the award. It was also a special night for former club Barcelona, whose women’s side won the Women Club of the Year award, which was accepted by Joan Laporta.

German star Ilkay Gundogan has voiced discontent to Barcelona on several issues - Football España

Star summer signing Ilkay Gundogan has not been impressed with Barcelona since arriving at the club, according to reports in Catalonia. After his outburst in the wake of defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico, Gundogan has been on the covers of the sports papers in recent days, and raised eyebrows again after leaving a Barcelona photo op during the Ballon d’Or ceremony.