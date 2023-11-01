Deco keen on signing Savinho for Barcelona

Girona have been enjoying a superb start to the season which has not gone unnoticed at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are said to be keen on Girona winger Savinho (or Savio as he’s also known) with new sporting director Deco a big fan who knows all about the youngster.

Diario Sport highlight how how his tactical versaility, ability to play on both sides of the attack, and huge potential make him an ideal signing for Barcelona.

Savinho has three goals and four assists in 11 La Liga games so far for high-flying Girona, and manager Michel has been full of praise for his loan signing already.

“We saw [Savinho] at the World Cup because we followed him and we had the feeling that he could help us,” he told Cadena SER.

“I know they are big words, but since the emergence of Vinicius I don’t think I have seen a one-on-one talent as destabilising as him.”

Yet signing Savinho won’t be at all easy. The Brazilian youngster is owned by The City Football Group and said before he left Brazil for Troyes that he’d love to play for Pep Guardiola’s side.

“I knew that Troyes was in the City Group and I thought that by working I could one day reach Manchester City. Of course, I will have to do very well here in Girona,” he told Sport.

Barcelona and Girona have done a fair bit of business recently. Oriol Romeu moved back to Barca, while Eric Garcia and Pablo Torre are on loan with Michel’s side - could there be more to come?