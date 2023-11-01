Robert Lewandowski expected to start for Barcelona against Real Sociedad

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is expected to be fit to start the team’s next match against Real Sociedad at Anoeta on Saturday.

The Catalan giants return to action at the weekend aiming to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Madrid in El Clasico.

Lewandowski made his return from injury in the game but only came on as a substitute for the last 30 minutes at Montjuic.

It’s now being reported that the Poland international is “100%” fit for Saturday’s match and is likely to go back into Xavi’s starting XI.

Xavi is expected to also have Pedri and Frenkie de Jong available for the game. The two midfielders are finally close to full fitness after being sidelined for some time.

Pedri is expected to get the green light before the trip to the Basque country and could see his first minutes for Barcelona since August.