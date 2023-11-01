Barcelona Atletic’s Noah Darvich called into Germany’s Under-17 World Cup squad

Barcelona Atletic are set to lose another player for the next few weeks, with Noah Darvich heading out to the Under-17 World Cup with Germany.

Darvich has been included in the squad for the competition in Indonesia which begins on Friday of next week.

The youngster has recently scored his first goal for Barcelona, netting in the win over Shakhtar Donestk in the UEFA Youth League but will now head out for international duty.

Germany have been drawn in Group F and will play Mexico, New Zealand and Venezuela in the group stages of the tournament.

Darvich joins a host of Barcelona youngsters in heading out to the World Cup with their national teams.

Spain have called up eight Barca players, including Marc Guiu, Marc Bernal, Pau Cubarsi and Hector Fort.

Manager Rafa Marquez has already spoken out about the situation, admitting it’s a shame he’s losing Guiu et al but it’s all part of being at a club such as Barca.