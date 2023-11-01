Xavi’s favourite Joshua Kimmich not expected to renew contract with Bayern

Joshua Kimmich has long been linked with a move to Barcelona and those rumors look to be back again.

Sport1 reporter Kerry Hau has been discussing Kimmich’s future and has said he’d be “surprised” if the Germany international renewed his contract.

Kimmich has two years left to run on his deal, meaning if he doesn’t renew next summer then Bayern may have to think about selling to avoid losing him on a free.

Xavi has already made it crystal clear he’s a big fan of Kimmich and it’s fair to say the feeling is mutual.

Kimmich played down talk of a move to Barcelona last summer when the speculation arose but wasn’t looking too far into the future.

“Generally, I’m not too invested in the rumours,” he said. “I still have, as everyone knows, two years left on my contract and we have big plans [for those two years] at Bayern.”

It’s also worth noting that Bayern became pretty cross about the speculation last summer. President Herbert Hainer blasted the Catalans for “openly and offensively flirting with Kimmich” but it looks as though he’ll have to put up with more rumors now.