Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal tops list of Europe’s best Under-23 dribblers

Lamine Yamal has been with the senior squad this season at Barcelona, despite only just turning 16, and has been topping the charts when it comes to dribbling.

The CIES Football Index and Wyscout have been checking out the top dribblers under the age of 23 across Europe this season and have some interesting findings.

Lamine Yamal, who is also the youngest player on the list by some distance, takes the No. 1 spot ahead of players such as Arsenal duo Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka and Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskheli.

Here’s a look at the list in full:

Top 10 U23 dribblers this season according to CIES Football index and Wyscout data:



1⃣ Lamine Yamal (16, RW): FC Barcelona

2⃣ Gabriel Martinelli (22, LW): Arsenal FC

3⃣ Luca Koleosho (19, LW): Burnley

4⃣ Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (22, LW): SSC Napoli

5⃣ Sávio (19, LW): Girona (on… pic.twitter.com/Fz8VUXeoQ3 — Pro Future Stars (@ProFutureStars1) November 1, 2023

The CIES say the data is calculated from league matches and is in relation to the success rate of the dribbles “as well as the sporting level of the matches played (as a percentage deviation from the overall average).”

Only players who have featured in at last 450 minutes in the current campaign are included.

Lamine Yamal has made a total of 56 dribbles in his 11 La Liga appearances (that’s a total of 534 minutes) this season, averaging six every 90 minutes.

Martinelli is next with a total of 65 dribbles which is 4.9 every 90 mins, and Burnley’s Luca Koleosho completes the top three (52 dribbles/6.4 every 90 mins).

There are only two other La Liga players in the top 10. Real Sociedad’s Take Kubo, who comes in at No. 6, and Granada’s Bryan Zaragoza at No. 10.