Barcelona midfielder Pedri agrees pact with Spain boss Luis de la Fuente

An agreement has been reached

By Gill Clark
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022”Japan - Spain” Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has reportedly agreed a pact with Spain boss Luis de la Fuente and will not be called up for the national team over the international break.

Spain are set to play Cyprus and Georgia but have already confirmed their place at Euro 2024, meaning the games are pretty much dead rubbers.

Pedri has been chatting with De la Fuente and the two have agreed he will not be called up for the two games, according to Sport.

The Barcelona midfielder is only just back from a long spell out injured and it’s been decided the best thing is for him to stay at home and train with his club.

Pedri’s decision is likely to be a big relief to Xavi. He has had to cope without a host of players already this season but his injury situation is starting to ease.

Xavi has been able to use Pedri off the bench in Barca’s last two games, although it’s thought he could be back in the starting XI against Alaves on Sunday.

