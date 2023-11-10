When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alavés - FC Barcelona

After midweek defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe, it's back to la Liga this weekend and a game at home to struggling Alavés at the Estadi Olimpic. Here's all the info that you will need to plan your viewing.

Ilkay Gündogan has quickly become one of the most essential parts of the Xavi Hernández game plan, having just completed a run of ten matches from start to finish. The last time he didn't play the full ninety was when he came on as a substitute against Betis in La Liga. Since the 5-0 win over Antwerp, Gündogan has not missed a single second of action.

In their first season, the BARÇA FOUNDATION Genuine team's ambassadors were Alexia Putellas and Gerard Piqué, in the second it was Aitana Bonmatí and Sergi Roberto, and now comes the turn of two more top class footballers in Mapi León and Ronald Araujo, who by coincidence both wear number 4 for their respective women's and men's teams.

The Blaugrana had reportedly made it clear to manager Xavi Hernandez that they would have difficulties strengthening the team in the winter transfer window, but now Sport say that they are working towards being able to sign in January. They will know with more certainty in the next week whether they can, but Sporting Director Deco and Xavi will have to work out where the funds are destined to go.

Barcelona will be as interested as any club in the under-17 World Cup taking place in Indonesia this month, with a number of their players attending the tournament. One of them may well have Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ilkay Gundogan keeping an eye on their results.

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil was all but the architect of Barcelona’s downfall at Anoeta on Saturday, but he could have been the constructor behind their success. Alguacil continues to spur La Real onto heights not seen in Donostia-San Sebastian since the 1980s, following four European qualifications in a row, and a Copa del Rey, they have now qualified for knockout stages in the Champions League, having returned for the first time in a decade.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta felt compelled to speak with his manager, Xavi Hernandez, after the Blaugrana fell in chastening fashion to Shakhtar Donetsk, but only to back him. Having been dominated by Real Sociedad on Saturday night, and then suffered an even more concerning loss in Hamburg, Barcelona fans and media were up in arms at the image given by Barcelona on Tuesday evening.