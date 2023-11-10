Brighton boss Robert De Zerbi sends message to Ansu Fati after Ajax goal

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was happy to see Ansu Fati score for the Seagulls against Brighton but has demanded more from the Barcelona loanee.

The youngster scored his fourth Brighton goal in a 2-0 win for De Zerbi’s side which puts them second in the group with two games to go.

De Zerbi was asked about Fati after the game and offered up the following response.

“I expect always more and more from Ansu Fati,” he told TNT Sport. “He played very well in the first half and in the second half but after the second goal he could have played better. He has to push more.”

Barcelona will be thrilled to see Fati in the goals after a tough time for the youngster. His future at Barcelona remains unclear, although he will return at the end of the season.

The Catalans must then decide whether to give him another chance to impress in the first team or look to move him on.