Girona chief admits he’s like to have Oriol Romeu back from Barcelona

Girona director Quique Cárcel has talked up a potential return for Oriol Romeu and says he would love to have the midfielder back at the club.

Romeu returned to Barcelona in the summer transfer window but seems to be falling out of favor quite quickly with the Catalan giants.

There have already been rumors that he could leave after just one season back at Barca, and Carcel thinks it’s certainly a possibility.

“Personally, I would like one hundred percent [to have Romeu back]. He has brought us magical things,” he told Diari de Girona. “Many players have told me that he taught them how to compete. If I see options? It’s not easy because there are contracts, but I don’t see it as impossible.”

Girona have done pretty well without Romeu this season. Michel has led the team to the top of the table in Spain, two points clear of Real Madrid after 12 games.