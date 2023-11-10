Girona chief offers advice to Barcelona loanee Pablo Torre

Girona director Quique Cárcel has offered Barcelona loanee Pablo Torre a bit of advice after a tough start to the season following his summer move.

Torre has only played 121 minutes so far for Girona in 2023-24, with all his eight appearances coming off the bench.

The Barca loanee has yet to start a game and Carcel offered up the following when asked if he could leave in January.

“He’s young, he’s got talent and he needs to keep working. He is in a team that is experiencing a great moment,” he told Diari de Girona. “In football you have to be patient and be prepared. He’s very young and doesn’t have that many professional games either. It’s not easy. “Everything around him must be positive because if it is, he will take a step forward and bring us a lot of performance.”

Torre left Barca in search of playing time after spending last season on the bench, but so far his move is not giving him the minutes he would have wanted.