Barcelona ‘rule out’ bringing in Vitor Roque in January

Barcelona have reportedly ruled out the possibility of bringing in Vitor Roque in the January transfer window.

The Catalans had been hoping to bring a move for the young Brazilian forward but have now “thrown in the towel,” according to RAC1.

Barcelona simply can’t make the numbers work, meaning Xavi will have to wait until next summer to have Vitor Roque in his squad.

The youngster will therefore continue with his club side for the time being where he is expected back shortly from an ankle injury.

January looks like being a very quiet window for Barcelona, due to their ongoing financial limitations, with Xavi having already been warned it will be really tough to make signings.

Of course that won’t stop the rumor mill from throwing up plenty of names, but it seems Xavi will have to stick with what he’s got for the rest of the campaign.