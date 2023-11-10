Four Barcelona players called into latest Spain squad but Alejandro Balde misses out

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has called four Barcelona players into his Spain squad for November games against Cyprus and Georgia.

There’s no Pedri, due to a pact previously agreed, while Alejandro Balde misses out. Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Gavi do get the nod along with Inigo Martinez.

Spain have already qualified for Euro 2024 meaning these two games give De la Fuente the chance to perhaps experiment with his team a little bit.

¡¡ÚLTIMA CONVOCATORIA DE 2023!!



Estos son los 2⃣5⃣ futbolistas elegidos por Luis de la Fuente y su cuerpo técnico para los próximos partidos ante Chipre y Georgia de la Fase de Clasificación para la #EURO2024.



— Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 10, 2023

Here’s the full list:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad).

Defenders: Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Inigo Martínez (Barcelona), Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), David García (Osasuna), Gaya (Valencia), Alejandro Grimaldo (Leverkusen), Dain Carvajal (Real Madrid) .

Midfielders: Rodrigo (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Gavi (Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabián (PSG), Oihan Sancet (Athletic), Riquelme (Atlético), Aleix García (Girona).

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atlético), Joselu (Real Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).

Fermin Lopez had been tipped for a call up but he’s once again with the Under-21 side and will be joined by Pablo Torre.

OFICIAL | Estos son los elegidos por para los dos próximos partidos de la @SEFutbol sub-21.





17/11, 21:00 horas

Estadio Nuevo Colombino (Huelva)





21/11, 20:00 horas

Den Dreef Stadion (Lovaina)



— Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 10, 2023

Spain’s Under-21s take on Hungary and Belgium in Euro qualifying over the break.