Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu stars for Spain at Under-17 World Cup with goal and an assist

Barcelona striker Marc Guiu scored on his first appearance for Spain’s Under-17s at the World Cup on Friday.

Spain opened up their campaign against Canada in a game which saw Guiu break the deadlock after just 20 minutes.

The attacker was picked out inside the penalty area by Pablo Lopez and directed his header down and past the goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

Canada then suffered a further blow seven minutes before half-time when they were reduced to 10 men when Alessandro Biello was sent off.

Biello walked after a lengthy VAR review which showed he had caught Pau Prim, although he was off balance at the time and it looked a tough call on the teenager.

Guiu was also involved in Spain’s second goal after the break. The forward played a neat flick through to Barca team-mate Quim Junyent to run through and finish.

Spain went on to win 2-0 with Guiu being named the player of the match in an impressive showing.

It’s a great start to the tournament for Guiu and Spain. La Rojita go on to play Mali on Monday in their second group game.