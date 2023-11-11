Chadi Riad hints at Betis stay after moving on loan from Barcelona

Barcelona youngster Chadi Riad seems to be loving life at Real Betis following his loan move to the club in the summer transfer window.

There have been rumors aleady that Betis want to take up the purchase option in his contract, and Riad seems to be more than happy with Los Verdiblancos.

“Unfortunately with Bartra’s injury, I have been lucky to play and with the quality of my team-mates it is impossible to play badly,” he said. “I am very happy to fit in well with the club. I am playing many games, accumulating experience, learning from the best, like Pezzella. “I’m very comfortable. I’m very happy here. I thought that at Barca I would never go anywhere, but I was wrong. I’m very happy,”

Riad also spoke about how much he’s learning at Betis after featuring in seven of their La Liga games so far this season.

“It is normal for people to doubt at first a young 20-year-old boy that nobody knows, who also comes from Primera RFEF. But I’m here to show what I’m capable of. When I join a new team I need experience, and the result is already being seen,” he added. “The people who love me know that at Barcelona they didn’t count on me at the beginning. They let me go and life took a lot of turns. I got a place at Barcelona B and it was unexpected to end up at Betis, but I’m very happy. “The change in category is noticeable, the change in quality, pace of the ball, but I am adapting well.”

Betis are thought to have an option to sign Riad permanently for around €3 million, although Barca do have a buy-back option and have reserved 50% of any future sale.