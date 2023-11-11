Back at work, focused on Alavés - FC Barcelona

It's time to turn the page following defeat in Hamburg to Shakhtar Donetsk, and no better way to do that than by beating Alavés at the Estadi Olímpic this Sunday at 4.15pm CET. After that, there's another international break.

FC Barcelona v Girona on Sunday 10 December - FC Barcelona

The game between FC Barcelona and Girona in week 16 of the La Liga season now has a kick off time. The game at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys will take place on Sunday 10 December at 9pm CET and pits the blaugranes against the current league leaders in the first Catalan derby of the campaign.

FC Barcelona players called up for international duty - FC Barcelona

The final FIFA break of 2023 is upon us and a number of players will be travelling off to represent theit countries

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Premier League sides given price for Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz - Football España

Perhaps the most courted and ‘available’ wonderkid in Europe, Florian Wirtz is putting together an impressive season as part of Bayer Leverkusen’s early challenge for the Bundesliga Meisterschale.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente explains Aymeric Laporte, Pedri, Isco and Alejandro Balde absences - Football España

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente revealed his latest squad for La Roja’s final European qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus this month with some headline inclusions, but the focus was, as ever, on some of the absences too.

The key points discussed between Xavi and the Barcelona squad for improvement against Alaves - Football España

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez and his squad held a lengthy chat on Wednesday afternoon, following their defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk. With the intention of halting their downward spiral against Alaves this weekend, both players and manager discussed areas that they needed to improve.

Future for Barcelona duo up in the air as club eases away from position - Football España

Barcelona looked as if they were to build this season around two deadline day additions in mid-September, after thumping Real Betis and Royal Antwerp 5-0 on both occasions. Yet the futures of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo seem far less certain now.

Barcelona unable to sign Vitor Roque in January transfer window as things stand - Football España

Last summer their move for Roque, €30 plus €31m in variables, was announced with the transfer date of the summer of 2024, but it was briefed to many that Roque would likely arrive in January. As Barcelona work to be able to sign in January, they are due to give Roque definitive news on the matter next week.

Girona Sporting Director keen on Oriol Romeu return from Barcelona - Football España

Girona Sporting Director Quique Carcel has admitted that he would be delighted to have Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu back at the club. The veteran midfielder returned to the club where he came through the system to the tune of €3.4m last summer, but after criticism in recent weeks, some have suggested Romeu’s stay in Barcelona might be a short one.