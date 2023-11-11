Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo opens up on his plans for the future

Julian Araujo has opened up on his plans for the future and is hoping his loan spell at Las Palmas can help him find his way into the first team at Barca next season.

The Mexico international has not played competitively for Barcelona since joining from LA Galaxy but is learning a lot about La Liga at Las Palmas.

“My plan is to return to Barcelona after this loan spell, but this move was always designed to help me not only improve as a player but also adjust to the league and the style of play,” he said. “I met with the coach and the club directors before coming here, it was important for me to choose the right club stylistically. “There are definitely similarities with Barcelona and their approach was one that really caught my attention. There is a big focus on playing the ball out from the back, on retaining possession, having patience but also being able to transition from defence into attack.”

Araujo also spoke about his time training with the club last season and says that was also really helpful for his development

“Even though I was not playing, that was a time which I enjoyed a lot and learnt a lot too, because I was training with some of the best players in the world,” he added. “Obviously, there is an element of frustration at not being able to play but I was living in a moment and living my dream. “Barcelona is an amazing environment to improve as a player, I love to learn and take in information. I was very happy to be part of the squad and that seven months was among the best in my life to absorb all that. But yes, it is important to be playing regularly at a club at the top level.” Source | Mirror

The full-back has made 10 appearances so far this season for Las Palmas, who sit in 10th place in the table after 12 games played.