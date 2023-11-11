 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Like a Clasico’ - Alaves boss expecting Barcelona to be at ‘1000%’ for La Liga clash

The two teams meet on Sunday

Deportivo Alaves v UD Almeria - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Alaves boss Luis Garcia is expecting to come up against a very determined Barcelona side on Sunday in La Liga.

The Catalans take on Alaves after losing to Shakhtar in the Champions League in midweek and Luis Garcia thinks they will be out to prove a point at Monjuic.

“I heard that they met for an hour in the locker room, and the players had dinner alone,” he told reporters.

“They are going to go out with 1,000 percent. Barça is going to try to have the best game of the year tomorrow as if it were the Clásico and they were playing against Real Madrid. They are going to come out to kill us.”

Certainly Barcelona are really in need of a result after a couple of poor performances and having suffered two defeats in their last three games.

Xavi has hinted he will make changes to his team for tomorrow’s match and it will be interesting to see how he lines his team up for the game.

