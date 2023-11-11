Xavi has done a ‘massive job’ at Barcelona, says Bolo Zenden

Former Barcelona star Bolo Zenden has defended Xavi and says he thinks the coach is doing a great job at the Camp Nou.

Xavi has come under a bit of scrutiny after a series of disappointing results and performances from his side in La Liga and the Champions League.

Yet Zenden thinks Xavi has done a fine job at Barcelona, particularly as he arrived when the club had all sorts of problems on and off the pitch.

“I think Xavi has done a great job, a massive job. When he came in, the club was still in a lot of turmoil, problems with players, with court cases at the top,” he told AS. “The thing that I say is, if the roof leaks, then in the end, the water comes down to the dressing room. I think he’s done a massive job keeping the ship on track, when there was such a storm going on around the club. ““At the top is still where they want to be. We also know that any competition isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon and there are a lot of games to play. Obviously, the big games are the ones against Real Madrid. They looked like they were going to win it and of course Bellingham made the difference for Real Madrid. But all in all, it still looks rather OK.”

Zenden also pointed out that Xavi is having to cope with Barcelona playing away from Camp Nou this season as the famous stadium is renovated.

“That’s a massive change for the club as well. It always takes time to adapt to your new world - it’s literally your new house, and that’s never easy either,” he added. “I’m sure that as soon as they can move back to the Camp Nou that will also give them a certain sense of peace.”

Xavi can now quieten his critics with a win on Sunday against Alaves. Barca then don’t play again until November 25 due to the international break.