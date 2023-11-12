The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana play the final La Liga game before the international break as they welcome Alavés to the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 3. Alejandro Balde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde

Midfielders: 8. Pedri, 18. Oriol Romeu, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 27. Lamine Yamal

The injury crisis is thankfully behind us and both Sergi Roberto (calf) and Frenkie de Jong (ankle) are close to coming back, but are still missing this one due to injury. Another midfielder not available for this one is Gavi due to suspension, so Xavi once again calls upon young Marc Casadó to add depth in the center of the park.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Iñigo, Balde; Pedri, Romeu, Fermín; Yamal, Lewandowski, Félix

The match kicks off at 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!