WELCOME TO THE MONTJUÏC OLYMPIC STADIUM!!! The temporary home of the world’s greatest club in the Catalan capital is the site of another Barcelona La Liga adventure as they welcome Deportivo Alavés for some Sunday afternoon fun. Barça come into this one looking to rebound from a horrible loss in Europe and keep pace with the top of the table, but Alavés are in good form and have enough talent to cause problems to the Blaugrana. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 13

Date/Time: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Montjuïc, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Mateo Busquets Ferrer

VAR: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), TSN 5 (Canada), Viaplay Sports 2 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

