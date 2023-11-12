The FC Barcelona squad for the visit of Alavés - FC Barcelona

For the fixture against the Basque side, coach Xavi Hernández has named a 20 man squad and the full list is as follows: Ter Stegen, João Cancelo, Balde, R. Araujo, I. Martínez, Ferran, Pedri, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Iñaki Peña, João Félix, Christensen, Marcos A., Romeu, Gündoğan, Kounde, Astralaga, Lamine Yamal, M. Casadó and Fermín.

The lowdown on Alavés - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are at home to Alavés this Sunday. Let’s take a closer look at the team that are back in the first division just one year after suffering the drop.

Xavi announces changes: "It's time to tweak some things" - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández used his pre-match conference before the game against Alavés to be self-critical and to promise changes. Even though he made clear "we won't try to invent anything", he recognized that "this is the time to tweak some things and plan some variables".

Xavi sets date for Frenkie de Jong return - SPORT

The Barça manager has detailed when he can count on the Dutch midfielder, who has missed the last nine games but is close to returning from his ankle injury.

How Fermín López was signed - SPORT

Catalan coach Carles Martínez is the current manager of Toulouse, who just defeated Liverpool in the Europa League. But for many years he was a coach in Barça's academy, and was key in the arrival of Fermín López to the Blaugrana.

The Premier League targets Christensen (again) - SPORT

Newcastle have targeted the Barcelona center-back as one of their possible signings in the upcoming transfer windows. The Danish international is one of Xavi's most used center-backs and neither he or the club are considering an exit.