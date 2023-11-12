 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona starlet Noah Darvich grabs goal and assist for Germany at U17 World Cup

Another impressive showing

By Gill Clark
Mexico v Germany - Group E: FIFA U-17 World Cup

Barcelona Atletic midfielder Noah Darvich played a starring role on Sunday as Germany kicked off their Under-17 World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Mexico.

Darvich was in from the start and opened the scoring for Germany after 29 minutes. The 17-year-old made a run into the box and slotted home at the far post to open the scoring.

Mexico v Germany - Group E: FIFA U-17 World Cup Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Barca starlet, who also captained the side, then teed up the second goal of the match for Germany 10 minutes later.

Darvich was again sent through on goal but was met by the goalkeeper. The Barca forward tried to round the stopper, then tangled with a defender and the ball fell to Max Moerstedt to slot home.

Mexico v Germany - Group E: FIFA U-17 World Cup Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Germany added a third after the break through Eric Emanuel da Silva Moreira who fired a low shot past the goalkeeper at the near post to seal the win.

Darvich was replaced after 65 minutes but can proud of his performance, with his latest goal and assist continuing his fine record for the Under-17 team.

Mexico did go on to pull one back but Germany ran out 3-1 winners to get their tournament off to a great start.

It’s also proving to be a good competition for Barca so far. Darvich’s stellar showing follows on from Marc Guiu who also picked up a goal and an assist for Spain.

