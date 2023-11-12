Friction between Lewandowski and Yamal! Barcelona striker rages at teenager and refuses handshake

Robert Lewandowski has been spotted raging at Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal during Sunday’s 2-1 win at Alaves.

The Poland international cut a frustrated figure at times at Montjuic but ended up scoring twice to win the match for the Catalans.

Footage has now emerged of Lewandowski apparently raging at Yamal after the teenager went for goal instead of playing the ball into the box where the striker was waiting.

To make matters worse, Yamal then heads over to Lewandowski and offers his hand but the Barcelona No. 9 ignores the gesture completely.





In Barcelona's match today



Lewandowski was very angry at Lamine Yamal because of not playing the ball to him, and it appears at the end of the clip that Lewa refused to greet him pic.twitter.com/gEE18S4zrb — KinG £ (@xKGx__) November 12, 2023

When Robert Lewandowski refused Lamine Yamal handshake pic.twitter.com/xZ9XcVbFkY — All Sportz ⚽ (@Allsportztv) November 12, 2023

It’s not a good look for Barcelona and particularly Lewandowski. The 35-year-old is one of the most experienced members of the team and would be expected to set an example to the younger players in the team.

Lewandowski has previously been full of praise for the teenager. He said back in September he’d never seen a player quite like him before but warned he “should still have a childhood.”

Perhaps fortunately the two players will now head off on international duty. Lamine will head off to link up with Spain, while Lewandowski has been named in the Poland squad.