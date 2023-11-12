 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friction between Lewandowski and Yamal! Barcelona striker rages at teenager and refuses handshake

Not a good look

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski has been spotted raging at Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal during Sunday’s 2-1 win at Alaves.

The Poland international cut a frustrated figure at times at Montjuic but ended up scoring twice to win the match for the Catalans.

Footage has now emerged of Lewandowski apparently raging at Yamal after the teenager went for goal instead of playing the ball into the box where the striker was waiting.

To make matters worse, Yamal then heads over to Lewandowski and offers his hand but the Barcelona No. 9 ignores the gesture completely.

It’s not a good look for Barcelona and particularly Lewandowski. The 35-year-old is one of the most experienced members of the team and would be expected to set an example to the younger players in the team.

Lewandowski has previously been full of praise for the teenager. He said back in September he’d never seen a player quite like him before but warned he “should still have a childhood.”

Perhaps fortunately the two players will now head off on international duty. Lamine will head off to link up with Spain, while Lewandowski has been named in the Poland squad.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes