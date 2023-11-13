‘Ridiculous and unacceptable - Xavi explains why Barcelona have less points this season

Barcelona coach Xavi feels defending is to blame for his team’s problems this season in La Liga.

The backline was rock solid for Barcelona last season and a vital reason why the Catalan giants won the title.

It’s been a different story this time around, with Barcelona conceding after just 18 seconds against Alaves on Sunday.

The problem is, it’s not even the quickest goal they’ve conceded this season. That record belongs to Bryan Zaragoza who netted after just 17 seconds.

Barcelona are the first team to concede 2 goals in the first 20 seconds of play, in the same season, in 94 years of La Liga:



- Bryan Zaragoza (17 secs) for Granada

- Samu Omorodion (18 secs) for Alavés (via @2010MisterChip) — Get Spanish Football News (@GSpanishFN) November 12, 2023

Xavi made it clear he’s not happy with the goals his team have been giving up when he spoke to reporters after the match and thinks it’s why they have less points.

“We’re giving away ridiculous and unacceptable goals this season. That did not happen last season, and it’s the reason why we have less points,” he said.

“We conceded a goal within 18 seconds. It’s unacceptable, and we have to change the dynamic.”

Xavi made changes to his defense against Alaves. The Barca boss started with Joao Cancelo at left-back and Ronald Araujo on the right and saw his team lucky to be only 1-0 down at half-time.

Barca looked far more assured after Araujo had been switched back to center-back and went on to win thanks to two Robert Lewandowski goals.