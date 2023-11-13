FC Barcelona 2-1 Alavés: Second half turnaround - FC Barcelona

After Girona and Real Madrid both won their games this weekend, it was absolutely essential for FC Barcelona to do likewise on Sunday against Alavés. They did it in the end, but it was a nail-biting journey from start to finish.

FC Barcelona earned a very important win at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys this Sunday, in a game that also brought the 200th goal for the team since Xavi Hernández took charge. Robert Lewandowski was the man to thank, converting a penalty after Ferran Torres was brought down in the area.

The Barça coach, defender Iñigo Martínez and midfielder Pedri give their thoughts on the come from behind win against Alavés in La Liga

Another special day in the life of Aitana Bonmatí, the winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or just under two weeks ago in Paris. Since being presented with the award there have been numerous tributes and another came on Sunday ahead of the men's first team game between Barça and Alavés at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Acomfortable 0-6 win for Barça Women away to Villarreal CF. A brace from Aitana and Oshoala, plus goals by Salma Paralluelo and Graham Hansen keep the Catalans first in Liga F, with the first Champions League game against Benfica on the horizon.

That's five wins in a row for Barça Atlètic now in the Primera Federación, a 4-1 victory against Sabadell this time. A brace from Unai, plus goals from Mbacke and league top scorer Pau Víctor taking Rafa Márquez' side to 23 points and provisional first place in the league.

He explained the coaching staff had alerted the team about the speed of Samu Omorodion. The Barça midfielder was happy about the team's comeback win, but from a personal perspective admitted he still needs more rhythm.

The Barça coach explained that at halftime he calmed down his players, who were too tense due to the "excessive nervousness around them". Xavi took a shot at the media: "They once said that I was Barça's cancer and here I am, coaching at this club. This is what I told them at halftime."