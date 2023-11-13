‘Non-stop!’ - Ferran Torres hits the gym after Barcelona’s win over Alaves

Ferran Torres was a second-half substitute for Barcelona against Alaves on Sunday and then proceeded to hit the gym after the 2-1 win at Montjuic in La Liga.

The Spain international proved to be an effective substitute by Xavi as he won the penalty which ended up securing all three points for the hosts.

Robert Lewandowski converted from the spot to make it 2-1 to Barca and complete the hosts’ comeback after conceding an early goal.

Ferran has since posted on social media with a photo showing him in the gym. “Non-stop’ is the caption on his post on Instagram.

The forward has spoken out several times this season already about how he’s been working hard off the pitch in a bid to get back to his best form. It seems he felt he needed an extra workout after only playing 20 minutes on Sunday.

The 23-year-old is now due to head off on international duty with the Spain squad. The forward has been included in the roster for the final two Euro qualifiers against Cyprus and Georgia, although La Roja have already booked their place in next season’s tournament.