 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Robert Lewandowski strike sees Barcelona hit 200 goals under Xavi

And the Pole is the top scorer under the current boss

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona scored their 200th goal under coach Xavi Hernandez on Sunday in the 2-1 win over Alaves.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski was the man to hit the milestone, as his second goal of the match from the penalty spot was No. 200 for Barca under Xavi.

Unsurprisingly, Lewandowski is the top scorer under Xavi. Next on the list is none other than Ferran Torres.

Here’s a look at the top five

  1. Robert Lewandowski 41
  2. Ferran Torres 19
  3. Pedri & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 13
  4. Ansu Fati and Raphinha 12
  5. Ousmane Dembele 10

Xavi has just celebrated two year s in charge of Barcelona and has now overseen 107 games since taking over. Barca have won 67 of those matches, drawn 19 and lost 21.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes