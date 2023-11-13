Robert Lewandowski strike sees Barcelona hit 200 goals under Xavi

Barcelona scored their 200th goal under coach Xavi Hernandez on Sunday in the 2-1 win over Alaves.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski was the man to hit the milestone, as his second goal of the match from the penalty spot was No. 200 for Barca under Xavi.

Unsurprisingly, Lewandowski is the top scorer under Xavi. Next on the list is none other than Ferran Torres.

Here’s a look at the top five

Robert Lewandowski 41 Ferran Torres 19 Pedri & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 13 Ansu Fati and Raphinha 12 Ousmane Dembele 10

Xavi has just celebrated two year s in charge of Barcelona and has now overseen 107 games since taking over. Barca have won 67 of those matches, drawn 19 and lost 21.