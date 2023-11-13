Barcelona forward Angel Alarcon back in training after injury nightmare

Barcelona youngster Angel Alarcon has returned to training as he aims to get back on track after a really tough time with injury.

The forward was cleared to return after a long spell out at the start of October but promptly suffered a hamstring problem that forced him back onto the sidelines.

The good news is that he is now back to work and joined Monday’s post-match training session with the rest of the first team.

Alarcón se entrena con el grupo y su regreso ya sí parece muy cerquita. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zfUR73ePAj — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) November 13, 2023

Alarcon has barely played this season because of his physical issues but did show what he can do when he was available.

The 19-year-old scored a great goal in a UEFA Youth League win over Porto last month and will be hoping he can rediscover that kind of form when he makes his comeback.

Barcelona certainly seem blessed with plenty of youthful attacking talent right now. Lamine Yamal is already with the first team, while Marc Guiu has also scored his first goal for the senior team.