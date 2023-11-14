Aubameyang says Barcelona stay was the best time of his career

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said his brief spell at Barcelona was the best time of his entire career.

The striker has played for some great clubs including Borussia Dortmund and Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, he’s made it clear that it was his spell with Barcelona that he remembers the most fondly.

“My time at Barcelona was the best six months of my career,” he told Amazon. “I’ve never enjoyed playing football and going to training as much. I even went to train with the team on my days off! It was incredible.”

Aubameyang was a huge hit at Barca after arriving on a free transfer in January 2022. He went on to score 13 goals in 24 games, including a brace in a 4-0 Clasico win.

Barcelona opted to sell Aubameyang to Chelsea in a deal worth €12 million in summer 2022, in a move which Xavi admitted had left him feeling bad.

It was a feeling shared by many fans, as the striker was a popular figure during his brief stay at Barcelona.