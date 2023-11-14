FC Barcelona News: 14 November 2023; Xavi backed, Vitor Roque transfer latest

Comeback kings once again | FC Barcelona

Barcelona scored a late goal again against Alaves. The Catalans have now won 12 points thanks to goals that have come with less than 15 minutes of regular time left on the clock.

Deco, on Frenkie de Jong: “This year we will not do any renovations” | Sport

Deco says Barcelona are not planning on renewing any more player contracts this year amid speculation they are in talks with Frenkie de Jong.

Jonatan Giráldez expects ‘a similar Benfica’ | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Femeni coach Jonatan Giraldez has previewed his team’s clash against Benfica as they begin the defence of their Champions League trophy.

Deco confirms in RAC1 that they want the Joaos next season | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed the club want to keep Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix past the end of the season when their loan deals expire.

Deco rules out signing a midfield pivot in January | Football Espana

Deco has also ruled out Barcelona signing a midfield pivot in January. The sporting director says that Vitor Roque is the only player who can possibly arrive.

Barcelona director Deco backs ‘perfect’ Xavi amid struggles | ESPN

Barcelona coach Xavi has been fully backed by Deco amid the team’s recent slump in form. Deco says the club legend remains the perfect coach to lead the club.

Barcelona Vitor Roque: ‘We’re doing everything we can’ | Football Espana

Barcelona are doing “everything” possible to sign Vitor Roque in January, according to Deco. The move will depend on the club finding room on the wage bill.