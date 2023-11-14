Diego Simeone tells Barcelona loanee Joao Felix that Atletico people ‘don’t like him’

Relations between Joan Felix and parent club Atletico Madrid appear to have hit a new low, with manager Diego Simeone claiming fans of the club simply don’t like the forward.

Felix has left for Barcelona after a tough time at Simeone’s side and having said he had always dreamed of playing for the Catalans.

Simeone has been chatting about the Portugal international and why he found it tough going at Atletico Madrid.

“They are personal opinions or personal gestures. The people at Atlético don’t like him sometimes,” he said. “We have another idiosyncrasy and when you don’t understand it, it is difficult to be there. If I am Argentine and I am in Spain, I have to live like in Spain.”

The Atletico boss was also asked if Felix’s attitude had been the problem and offered up the following response.

“Was it an attitude problem? I think he couldn’t give everything he would have wanted. He gave us what he could give us,” he said. “Today we see him with a more reactive intention after loss of the ball, participating in attack... He is a talented player and anything that involves playing near the area is good for him. Playing away from the area costs him more.”

Simeone says he does want Felix to succeed at Barcelona, not least because it will likely be good news for his club.

“Anything good that happens to Joao is extraordinary for us,” he added. “I’m happy that he’s playing, because he’s doing well. If he stays at Barcelona then we will have a good income. And if he comes back to us, we have been waiting for him for three years.” Source | Cadena SER

Barcelona have already said they are hoping to keep hold of Felix but his price tag may well prove problematic at the end of the season.