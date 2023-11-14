Deco confirms Barcelona want to keep Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix

Barcelona sporting director Deco has said that the club do want to try and keep hold of loanees Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix.

The two arrived in the summer and have gone straight into Xavi’s starting XI. Deco says they are playing well and is hopeful they can stay.

“We are still in November, it is early. But of course we are already thinking about it,” he told RAC1. “We see how the season is going. There is no doubt that we want to have them next season, because they are good for the squad. “We are happy with their performance. How? We’ll see, these are discussions for later.”

Felix has scored just once in 10 La Liga appearances for Barca since moving. His last league goal came back in September in the win over Real Betis.

There have also been question marks raised over Cancelo, particularly with Barcelona struggling defensively this season and leaking goals.

Finding a way to keep both players will also not be easy. Atletico reportedly want €80m for Felix, and it’s thought Cancelo will cost around €25m.