Deco gives update on Barcelona’s plans for Ansu Fati

Deco has talked up a possible Barcelona return for Ansu Fati after seeing the forward in the goals for Brighton in the Premier League.

Fati chose to go out on loan after becoming frustrated by a lack of minutes and has gone on to make 13 appearances for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Deco says the Barcelona youngster is happy and says there’s “no doubt” he can come back to the Catalans and play again.

“Ansu can come back, of course. He’s very young and he’s happy now,” he told RAC1. “He asked to go out on loan looking for minutes and decided on Brighton and I think he did well. “We’re following him because Bojan, who is doing a great job, is watching him. I will go see him soon. The future depends on him. He can return to Barça, there is no doubt.”

Fati has scored four goals for Brighton so far, with three of those coming in his last six matches. There is no purchase option in his loan deal with Brighton.