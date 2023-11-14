Xavi, Carlo Ancelotti lead coaches’ complaints in meeting with referees

Xavi and Carlo Ancelotti were among the leading voices in complaints lodged by the La Liga coaches’ committee in a meeting with the referees of the division.

The Real Madrid coach said the referees both do not understand and do not respect coaches, whose jobs are always on the line when decisions and results do not go their way.

Quique Setién, who briefly managed Barcelona in the past and was most recently sacked by Villarreal, also spoke. He said he, and many other managers, are not given compensation when they are let go.

Ancelotti and Xavi then both spoke in strong support of Setién. In particular, the FC Barcelona manager suggested a joint press conference in which managers would tell the public what is happening. His suggestion was that the teams that had not paid their staff should not be allowed to compete until they settled the issue.

After the meeting, Ancelotti told the press that the meeting did not go well, labeling it “a mess.”