Barcelona target Messinho shines at U17 World Cup

Estevâo Willian, also known by his nickname “Messinho,” has shined at Brazil’s second FIFA U17 World Cup Match.

The rival was New Caledonia, by far the weakest team in the group, but it was reassuring for Brazil to win in resounding fashion: 9-0.

In the first matchday, Messinho was a substitute and his side let slip a 2-0 lead to eventually lose 2-3 to Iran.

Against New Caledonia, he was a starter and scored a goal and set up three more before being taken off before the hour mark.

This could signal that coach Phelipe Leal is thinking of using him as a starter once again in a crucial match against England. It’s likely the Brazilians will need to win against the current group leaders to avoid an embarrassing group stage exit.

The sixteen-year-old currently plays for Palmeiras, but it’s no secret that FC Barcelona is tracking him. He’s also made no secret of his admiration for the Catalan club, and in particular, for one Lionel Messi. It’s said he’s based his style of play on his idol, thus his nickname.

Recently, however, Deco has shot down rumors of an impending transfer. He said the club is not following young stars since the academy is producing many of them. Rather, they are looking to plug holes of immediate need in the first team.