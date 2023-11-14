Barcelona still trying to register Vitor Roque in the winter - report

FC Barcelona is still hoping they can register Brazilian forward Vitor Roque in the winter transfer window, but the move is still generally seen as unlikely by the media.

Recent rule changes in the Financial Fair Play regulations from La Liga have made it easier for clubs to register signings. They have allowed certain restrictions to be relaxed that are linked with losses during the COVID pandemic period.

The Athletico Paranaense forward is expected to join next July, because Barcelona do not currently have the salary cap space to sign him on.

In fact, Barcelona are over the limit due to problems with payments from a sponsor. But even after that is resolved, there’s still not enough space in the wage bill to register Roque.

A new sponsor, a sale, or a change in an existing contract could potentially give Barcelona hope of having enough space.

There’s also hope of a friendly in the United States that will raise funds before the end of the year.